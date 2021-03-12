Wayne Louis Chapman, 71, of Kane, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the UF Health Leesburg Hospital in Leesburg, FL.

Born on May 6, 1949, in Kane, PA to the late Alden and Mary (Joshnick) Chapman. Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 50+ years Barbara “Ann” Chapman. They have two children: Shannon Randall (David) of Albion, PA, and Ryan Chapman (Molly) of Sheffield, PA. Wayne was blessed with three grandsons: Ethan Wayne Randall, Jack Chapman, and James Chapman. He is also survived by his brothers, John and Dan Chapman and his sisters, Judy Mickle, Donna Chapman and half-sister Kathryn Kielman along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Chapman.

Wayne taught 5th grade for 33 years in the Kane School District. He attended the First United Methodist Church in Kane, PA, where he served on the Board of Trustees for many years. He was also an active member of the Kane Elks Club. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, and traveling with Ann in the RV. One of the greatest highlights for them, though, was the last 8 years wintering in Florida, enjoying golf, and walking together. Wayne loved to putter around his wood shop and garage; he was always doing something. He was everyone’s friend and a dedicated helper to all who had a need. He was also one of those people who knew everything about anything. He has left many precious memories and will be sorely missed.

There will be a memorial service for him at Community United Methodist Church, Fruitland Park, on Saturday, March 13th at 1:00pm. At a later time to be announced, there will be a memorial service at First UMC in Kane, PA.