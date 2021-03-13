Saturday, March 13, 2021
AMAC Foundation staging free Social Security seminar in Lady Lake and online

Staff Report

The AMAC Foundation is preparing to hold a Social Security overview seminar.

The event will be held Wednesday, March 17 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Lady Lake Library, Room 207, located at 225 W. Guava St. The seminar also will be live-streamed and can be viewed at www.AmacFoundation.org/live.

The AMAC Foundation’s Social Security Advisory Service is in its sixth year of operation and has handled more than 15,000 calls for help in understanding Social Security. The group has found that many of the questions cluster around a handful of basic areas, so they decided to hold an event to provide an update on the most commonly queried subjects, as well as an update on some of the changes applicable to 2021.

The seminar, which will provide answers from the AMAC Foundation’s staff of National Social Security advisers, will address topics such as the basics (eligibility, full retirement age, etc.), when and how to file, taxation of benefits, disability basics, spousal benefits, surviving spouse benefits and much more.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in effect, with face coverings, limited attendance and social distancing required. There is no fee for the seminar and light refreshments will be served. Those wishing to attend should register in advance by calling the Foundation office at 888-750-2622 or via email at [email protected].

