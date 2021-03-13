Saturday, March 13, 2021
Former judge wants copies of email between Villagers and commissioners

Marv Balousek

A former circuit judge has filed an open records request for communications between three Sumter County commissioners and nearly a dozen other people.

Attorney George Angeliatis, who works in the Inverness office of the Lucas & Magazine law firm, filed the request Feb. 18 with Leslie Smith, records management liaison officer.

Called a “fishing expedition” by one of the people named, the request could be related to the county’s debate over raising impact fees, boosting the controversy to a new level.

Attorney George Angeliatis

The request is for communications between Nov. 10 and Feb. 18 involving commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search. They were elected last year, ousting three incumbents, and have been active in the county’s debate over raising impact fees on The Villages and other developers to pay for roads.

The three commissioners voted to schedule a March 23 public hearing on potential fee increases.

The other 11 people who are part of the request are Kim Pruett, Chris Stanley, Jay Kaplan (listed twice), Susan Ridgeway, Peri Sedigh, Scott Fenstermaker, Dan Warren, Cliff Wiener, Reed Panos, Deb Butterfield and Karen Tayor.

Some of the people have been outspoken in favor of hiking impact fees and other issues. Wiener is president of the Property Owners Association, Stanley is a Democratic activist and Panos is the head of Reverse One Sumter, which is pursuing an effort to have commissioners elected by voters in their districts instead of at large. Pruett and Taylor also are activists who supported a no-kill animal shelter for the county. Fenstermaker and Sedigh are attorneys.

Angeliatis, also a former Sumter County government attorney, was defeated in the primary last August for re-election as circuit judge. He said he could not discuss the case.

“Unfortunately, at this stage, I cannot discuss the nature or the extent of my review,” he wrote in a email response to several questions.

He was asked the purpose of the request, the identity of his client and why he wanted to examine communications from these 11 people.

One person named in the request said it could be a “fishing expedition” to seek a basis for filing ethics complaints against the three commissioners.

Estep said he has no problem with open records requests.

“I support and encourage anyone seeking the truth to exercise their right to do so,” he said.

Miller said he is working with the county attorney on the request and “am not at liberty to discuss this at this time.” Search also said he had no comment.

