Fuitland Park man involved in high-speed crash on Interstate 75

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a high-speed crash on Interstate 75 involving a Fruitland Park man.

The 33-year-old had been driving a sedan “at a high rate of speed” at 4:13 a.m. Saturday southbound on I-75 in Hernando County when his vehicle overtook and collided with a pickup driven by a 63-year-old Jennings man, according to an accident report from FHP. The vehicles collided with a guardrail and the pickup overturned, ejecting a 50-year-old female passenger, also from Jennings. She was critically injured.

The Fruitland Park man and the driver of the pickup both suffered minor injuries. The driver of the pickup was the only one who was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 until 8:14 a.m.

The accident remains under investigation. Due to a policy change last year, the FHP no longer identifies people involved in accidents.