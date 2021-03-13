Saturday, March 13, 2021
80.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Man once tied to golf cart chop shop arrested in stolen SUV

Meta Minton

John Migan

A man once tied to a golf cart chop shop has been arrested in a stolen SUV.

John Thomas Migan, 50, who lives at 3045 Eagles Nest Road in Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of the white Jeep SUV at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Lake Ella Road when a traffic stop was attempted because he did not have the vehicle’s headlights turned on, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day in Leesburg. Two squad cars, both with lights and sirens activated, pursued Migan and boxed him in at a traffic light.

A search of the vehicle turned up 19.29 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also found a glass pipe with burnt residue.

Migan was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $35,000 bond.

Migan had been arrested in 2016 when Lake County deputies raided his home and discovered he was running a chop shop. Several golf carts that were in the process of being dismantled and deputies also found a golf cart which had been stolen in Marion County. Migan was also arrested in 2019 after a traffic stop near his home.

He was also arrested earlier this year.

Related Articles

News

Fuitland Park man involved in high-speed crash on Interstate 75

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a high-speed crash on Interstate 75 involving a Fruitland Park man.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man arrested in robbery with shotgun at internet cafe

A Summerfield man has been arrested in a robbery with a shotgun at an internet cafe.
Read more
News

AMAC Foundation staging free Social Security seminar in Lady Lake and online

The AMAC Foundation is preparing to hold a Social Security overview seminar.
Read more
Crime

Two women arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

Two women were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Golf

Village of Mallory Grove resident gets first hole-in-one

Village of Mallory Grove resident Linda Murgatroyd recorded her first hole-in-one March 10 at Hole #8 at Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course. If you get a hole-in-one or enjoy other success in local sports, email the details (and a photo) to us at [email protected]
Read more
News

Villagers feeling burned by notice of rate hike for fire services

Villager Anna Tomaszewski was stunned when she received a "Notice to Property Owner" inviting her to a public hearing where Sumter County officials will discuss raising its maximum rate on fire protection from $125 to $360.
Read more
News

Home runs afoul of deed compliance after Villager’s death last year

A home has run afoul of deed compliance after a Villager’s death last year.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,851FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
80.4 ° F
81 °
80 °
39 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment