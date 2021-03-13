Man once tied to golf cart chop shop arrested in stolen SUV

A man once tied to a golf cart chop shop has been arrested in a stolen SUV.

John Thomas Migan, 50, who lives at 3045 Eagles Nest Road in Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of the white Jeep SUV at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Lake Ella Road when a traffic stop was attempted because he did not have the vehicle’s headlights turned on, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day in Leesburg. Two squad cars, both with lights and sirens activated, pursued Migan and boxed him in at a traffic light.

A search of the vehicle turned up 19.29 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also found a glass pipe with burnt residue.

Migan was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $35,000 bond.

Migan had been arrested in 2016 when Lake County deputies raided his home and discovered he was running a chop shop. Several golf carts that were in the process of being dismantled and deputies also found a golf cart which had been stolen in Marion County. Migan was also arrested in 2019 after a traffic stop near his home.

He was also arrested earlier this year.