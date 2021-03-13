Official raises issue of Villagers traveling great distances for COVID-19 vaccine

An official has raised the issue of Villagers traveling great distances to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Villages has offered its facilities for use for COVID-19 vaccinations, but thus far area health agencies have not taken up the offer. Community Development District 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby raised the issue at Friday’s board meeting held at Savannah Center.

Lazenby said he has been hearing residents describe their vaccine experiences and two words seem to be missing from each story – The Villages.

“We are continually hearing of people driving to Orange County or Daytona to get their vaccine. What we don’t hear is people getting their shots right here in The Villages,” Lazenby said.

He received assurances from Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett that the offer has been made to health departments to use district facilities. Duckett said weekly phone calls are being held with local health departments.

Tell us about your vaccine experience at https://www.villages-news.com/submit-letters-editor/

Some of the very first COVID-19 vaccines were given in December to high-profile Villagers wth connections to the Developer.

There were high hopes for Global Medical Response when Gov. Ron DeSantis visited The Villages to trumpet the opening of the drive-through vaccination site, which was golf cart accessible in a grassy field at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. However, the original opening was marred by online fears when the company asked for Social Security numbers and other sensitive data. The site soon ran out of vaccine doses, leaving 7,500 people in limbo.

Global Medical Response later reopened at the Buffalo Ridge location, but was forced to close on Valentine’s Day when heavy downpours turned the site into a mud pit. Temporary refuge was sought at The Villages Charter School. Global Medical Response moved its operation to the Wildwood Community Center and then to Lake-Sumter State College in Sumterville. Global Medical Response is currently operating at the parking lot of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood.