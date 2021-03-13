Saturday, March 13, 2021
76.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

The Villages Developer pushing bill to offload infrastructure costs

Reed Panos

Reed Panos

Fair Government for Sumter.  It is said, “All politics is local”, but in Sumter County local politics could harm the entire State of Florida.  Fair Government for Sumter (“FG4S”) is a state-registered political action committee, which was formed in 2019 with one main purpose. That purpose was to replace the five Sumter County Commissioners (all of whom had been elected with the financial backing and political support of The Villages Developer) with independent, thoughtful, qualified candidates who would put Sumter County residents, not The Villages Developer, FIRST.  In 2020, with our support, the voters of Sumter County replaced 3 of the 5 “Developer’s Commissioners” with Craig Estep, Oren Miller, and Gary Search (known as the “EMS Team” in a landslide victory with a two to one majority. The voters spoke!

The 25 percent Sumter County Property Tax Hike. This reform movement by the residents of Sumter County was provoked by a 25 percent increase in Sumter County property taxes. That massive tax hike was enacted by The Villages Developer’s Commissioners in 2019, in order to protect the sweetheart deal that the Villages Developer was enjoying on impact fees.  As you may know, impact fees are a one-time charge levied on developers in order to pay for local governmental infrastructure necessitated by the new development. The Villages Developer pays only 40 percent of the cost of new roads and 0 percent for other infrastructure like fire, law enforcement, libraries, government buildings, parks, etc.

The Efforts by The Villages Developer to Preserve His Sweetheart Impact Fee.  In an attempt to preserve his sweetheart impact fee, The Villages Developer has launched a lobbying campaign with the Sumter County Commission, as well as a propaganda campaign in his wholly-owned newspaper, The Villages Daily Sun.  However, now apparently in fear of losing the local battle in Sumter County, The Villages Developer is behind proposed statewide legislation (House Bill 377 and Senate Bill 750) that will prejudice not only Sumter County residents but residents throughout Florida. Despite his obvious conflict of interest, the House Bill is being cosponsored by Rep. Brett Hage, an employee of one of the major suppliers of The Villages Developer.

The Effect of Passage of House Bill 377 and Senate Bill 750. These bills, if enacted into law, will severely restrict the ability of all local governments to impose impact fees and will limit their increase to 3 percent per year. This means that throughout Florida, residents will be paying, through higher county taxes,  for governmental infrastructure that developers should be paying for through impact fees.  It is argued these bills are pro-business, but in fact passage of these bills will slow business as local governments will lack the taxing ability needed to build the infrastructure that is necessary for business expansion. As awareness of the pernicious effect of these two bills has spread, passage is being opposed by the Florida League of Cities and by many who see these bills as blatant infringement on the power of local governments to govern. 

The Need for Citizen Action.  Despite the fact that these bills would be detrimental to the residents of Florida, they have received very little public attention and could well be enacted into law in light of the powerful special interest promoting them.  More information can be found in the following news article:  https://www.villages-news.com/2021/03/08/rep-hage-co-sponsors-bill-to-help-the-villages-avoid-impact-fee-hike/  Concerned citizens should contact their state legislators and tell them to vote NO on House Bill 377 and Senate Bill 750.

Villager Reed Panos is chairman of Fair Government for Sumter.

Related Articles

Opinions

Poor St. Patrick was taken by force to Ireland

Columnist Barry Evans reminds us that St. Patrick was taken by force to Ireland where he worked as a slave.
Read more
Opinions

Prostate cancer and heart attacks share lifestyle factors

A study of 90,494 U.S. veterans with prostate cancer found that more than half suffered from uncontrolled risk factors for heart attacks. Dr. Gabe Mirkin breaks down what it could mean to you.
Read more
Opinions

Biden opening up borders but not schools

Congressman Daniel Webster writes that President Biden has done more to open our borders than to open our kids’ schools.
Read more
Opinions

No negativity allowed here

Columnist Lisa DeMarco is staying on the positive side after two months as a columnist for Villages-News.com. She'll be hosting a meet and greet on March 17 at Billy's Cafe.
Read more
Opinions

Is Congress spending our money for the benefit of Americans?

In Florida’s 11th Congressional District, where The Villages is located, taxpayers will contribute more than $946 million toward the military budget in 2021. A group asks if that's the best use of our money.
Read more
Opinions

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine different from Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in the U.S., and millions of doses are now being shipped. How is it different from the other vaccines? Dr. Gabe Mirkin explains.
Read more
Opinions

Florida hails drop in number of deaths due to impaired driving

In 2020, there were 746 fatalities from crashes involving alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both in Florida – a decrease of more than 33 percent from 2019.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,851FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
76.5 ° F
79 °
73.4 °
53 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sat
82 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment