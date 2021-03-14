Sunday, March 14, 2021
House Bill 1 has to be stopped

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I urge everyone to read House Bill 1. It takes away all state’s rights to make rules on voting. Puts feds in charge. Limits court access, allows 16-year-olds voting, felons and all illegals, no voter ID, absentee 10 days after. Allows ballot harvesting. It weakens the Supreme Court decision 2010 of Citizens United against federal elections. Mandates states have curbside voting, statehood for D.C. and so much more. This bill has 30 such items. It will give one party power forever once in. This has to be stopped.

Kathleen Cook
Village of Santiago

 

