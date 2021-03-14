Lady Lake police nab driver speeding in construction zone

Lady Lake police arrested a driver speeding in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

William Jared Shearer, 36, of Lady Lake, was driving a gray Toyota at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer making the traffic stop discovered that Shearer has been classified a habitual offender and has been convicted 13 times of driving while license suspended. His license had been revoked for five years on Dec. 30, 2020.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

He has a lengthy criminal record, including a 2014 arrest when he was caught with a woman trespassing at the Oxford Oaks subdivision.