Sunday, March 14, 2021
82.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Lady Lake police nab driver speeding in construction zone

Meta Minton

William Shearer

Lady Lake police arrested a driver speeding in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

William Jared Shearer, 36, of Lady Lake, was driving a gray Toyota at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer making the traffic stop discovered that Shearer has been classified a habitual offender and has been convicted 13 times of driving while license suspended. His license had been revoked for five years on Dec. 30, 2020.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

He has a lengthy criminal record, including a 2014 arrest when he was caught with a woman trespassing at the Oxford Oaks subdivision.

Related Articles

Health

2 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases of virus slow across Florida

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the number of new cases of the potentially deadly virus slowed significantly across Florida on Sunday.
Read more
News

Villagers report driving many miles in pursuit of COVID-19 vaccines

Villagers tell their stories of driving many miles in pursuit of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many of them are wondering why they haven't been able to get the shots closer to home.
Read more
Crime

Woman completes anger management after attack on employees at Publix

A woman has completed anger management after a bizarre attack on employees earlier this year at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.
Read more
News

John Bartram DAR Chapter honors longtime Orange Blossoms Lions Club volunteer

A Villager with a long history of community service was honored recently by the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff warns area residents of scam caller claiming to be deputy

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about scam calls from someone claiming to be a deputy.
Read more
News

Lake County sheriff’s deputy lauded for saving lives of two area residents

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy is being honored for saving the lives of two area residents.
Read more
News

Coconut Cove Recreation Center and pool to be closed later this week

The Coconut Cove Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance later this week. We've got the dates.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,859FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
82.1 ° F
84 °
80 °
39 %
0.5mph
1 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment