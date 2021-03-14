Sunday, March 14, 2021
The Villages tricked me with the non-existent gates

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

After a divorce, I decided to move here, of course, for the golf and pools and clubs but a gated community was the seller.
My sons thought it would be safer environment for a single divorced mother. But unaware that anyone from anywhere can come through all gates at any time of day or night was very deceiving on the part of The Villages.
People fly down County Road 472  from U.S. 301 and come through the back Ashland gate to school going 50 miles per hour. (They are not residents.) Only one example of insecure gates.
Maybe all gates should be locked between 1 and 6 a.m. And can only get through with gate key or at gate with attendant with where they are going (address), that might help unwanted non-residents from roaming around neighborhoods at all hours of the night.

Trish Conn
Village of Ashland

 

