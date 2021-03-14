Sunday, March 14, 2021
Villagers report driving many miles in pursuit of COVID-19 vaccines

Meta Minton

Zeb Riggs of the Village of Mira Mesa drove to Ocala to receive the coveted COVID-19 vaccine. His wife got her vaccine in Leesburg.

“And get this, my neighbor went to St. Augustine,” Riggs said.

Many Villagers have reported driving many miles in pursuit of the COVID-19 vaccine. And many are wondering why.

“It seems like The Villages would be a prime spot to administer the vaccines since we are such a consolidated community,” Riggs said.

Last week, Community Development District 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby raised the same issue. He received assurances that The Villages District Office has offered recreation centers, parking lots and facilities to area health departments. However, they have not taken the District Office up on the offer.

“I tried for two months to receive my COVID-19 vaccine in The Villages. Finally, a friend gave me the number for scheduling the Pfizer vaccine. I called on a Monday and received an appointment for Thursday, of the same week,” said Joanne Phinney of the Village of Hacienda South.

She got the vaccination at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg.

“But it was worth it,” she said.

The program was very well organized, the staff was helpful and the entire experience was pleasant, she said.

“It is unfortunate that The Villages did not make an arrangement like this available for their residents,” Phinney said.

Frank Bradbury of the Village of Osceola Hills played the multi-registration game that has become part of the COVID-19 routine.

“I registered on the Marion County website, Sumter website, Global Response and Lake County. I also frequented the Publix website for two weeks at 6 a.m. and the third week at 7 a.m. I was not contacted by anyone to make an appointment for my shots,” he said.

On the sixth day on the Publix website, he scored an appointment in Deltona. He got his second shot there this past Wednesday.

“I was very happy to get the appointment, but very disappointed that I had to travel one and one half hours each way to receive my shots,” Bradbury said.

Ronnie Inman of the Village of Duval is retired military. He and his wife got their shots at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

“I could not find anything closer in a timely manner,” he said.

David Ganus of the Village of Silver Lake doesn’t understand why Villagers are criss-crossing the state in search of the vaccine.

“Although the shots were being given at the Publix on Bichara Boulevard, my wife and I had to drive to Clermont and Altamonte Springs for the shots. Six hours of combined driving could have been a 15 minute ride in a golf cart,” he said.

Some of the very first COVID-19 vaccines were given in December to high-profile Villagers wth connections to the Developer.

There were high hopes for Global Medical Response when Gov. Ron DeSantis visited The Villages to trumpet the opening of the drive-through vaccination site, which was golf cart accessible in a grassy field at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. However, the original opening was marred by online fears when the company asked for Social Security numbers and other sensitive data. The site soon ran out of vaccine doses, leaving 7,500 people in limbo.

Global Medical Response later reopened at the Buffalo Ridge location, but was forced to close on Valentine’s Day when heavy downpours turned the site into a mud pit. Temporary refuge was sought at The Villages Charter School. Global Medical Response moved its operation to the Wildwood Community Center and then to Lake-Sumter State College in Sumterville. Global Medical Response is currently operating at the parking lot of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood.

