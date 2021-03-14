Sunday, March 14, 2021
Will the new Water Lily Bridge finally unite The Villages?

Meta Minton

Many, many Villagers took advantage of the beautiful weekend to travel by golf cart over the new Water Lily Bridge.

Numerous Villagers in golf carts gathered at the foot of the bridge to enjoy watching other carts, walkers and bicyclists traversing the new bridge which spans the Florida Turnpike.

Golf carts come off the Water Lily Bridge.

The Water Lily Bridge is located about one mile south of the Brownwood Bridge, which crosses State Road 44. The south end of the Water Lily Bridge spills out near the Water Lily Recreation Center, which is shaded by majestic trees and offers pickleball courts and a resort-style swimming pool.

The opening of the bridge is an important milestone in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Project Wide Advisory Committee Chairman Don Wiley predicted the new bridge could unite The Villages.

“The Water Lily Bridge will go a long way toward bringing the community back together,” Wiley said.

He acknowledged, that particularly when the Village of Fenney was isolated for so long, an “us versus them,” attitude festered.

Wiley, a professional drone pilot, shot this video of the bridge:

The Water Lily Bridge will allow northerners to travel by golf cart to swimming pools and pickleball carts down south. Residents at the south end can head north to restaurants and shopping.

Curious Villagers visited the new Water Lily Bridge in droves over the weekend.

The residents of the Village of Monarch Grove are planning a golf cart caravan on Tuesday. They will meet at the Riverbend Recreation Center at 10:15 a.m. and then golf cart caravan over the Water Lily Bridge to Bonifay Country Club near the Village of Fernandina.

Share your Water Lily Bridge thoughts and photos at [email protected].

Related Articles

Health

2 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases of virus slow across Florida

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the number of new cases of the potentially deadly virus slowed significantly across Florida on Sunday.
Read more
News

Villagers report driving many miles in pursuit of COVID-19 vaccines

Villagers tell their stories of driving many miles in pursuit of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many of them are wondering why they haven't been able to get the shots closer to home.
Read more
Crime

Woman completes anger management after attack on employees at Publix

A woman has completed anger management after a bizarre attack on employees earlier this year at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.
Read more
News

John Bartram DAR Chapter honors longtime Orange Blossoms Lions Club volunteer

A Villager with a long history of community service was honored recently by the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police nab driver speeding in construction zone

Lady Lake police arrested a driver speeding in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff warns area residents of scam caller claiming to be deputy

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about scam calls from someone claiming to be a deputy.
Read more
News

Lake County sheriff’s deputy lauded for saving lives of two area residents

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy is being honored for saving the lives of two area residents.
Read more
