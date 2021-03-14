Will the new Water Lily Bridge finally unite The Villages?

Many, many Villagers took advantage of the beautiful weekend to travel by golf cart over the new Water Lily Bridge.

Numerous Villagers in golf carts gathered at the foot of the bridge to enjoy watching other carts, walkers and bicyclists traversing the new bridge which spans the Florida Turnpike.

The Water Lily Bridge is located about one mile south of the Brownwood Bridge, which crosses State Road 44. The south end of the Water Lily Bridge spills out near the Water Lily Recreation Center, which is shaded by majestic trees and offers pickleball courts and a resort-style swimming pool.

The opening of the bridge is an important milestone in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Project Wide Advisory Committee Chairman Don Wiley predicted the new bridge could unite The Villages.

“The Water Lily Bridge will go a long way toward bringing the community back together,” Wiley said.

He acknowledged, that particularly when the Village of Fenney was isolated for so long, an “us versus them,” attitude festered.

Wiley, a professional drone pilot, shot this video of the bridge:

The Water Lily Bridge will allow northerners to travel by golf cart to swimming pools and pickleball carts down south. Residents at the south end can head north to restaurants and shopping.

The residents of the Village of Monarch Grove are planning a golf cart caravan on Tuesday. They will meet at the Riverbend Recreation Center at 10:15 a.m. and then golf cart caravan over the Water Lily Bridge to Bonifay Country Club near the Village of Fernandina.

Share your Water Lily Bridge thoughts and photos at [email protected].