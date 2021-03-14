Sunday, March 14, 2021
82.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Woman completes anger management after attack on employees at Publix

Meta Minton

Sherry Bowman

A woman has completed anger management after a bizarre attack on employees earlier this year at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Sherry Ann Bowman, 51, of Leesburg, has submitted a certificate of completion of an eight-hour anger management class as part of a pre-trial intervention deal negotiated by her attorney. That means a charge of battery has been dropped in Sumter County Court.

Bowman was arrested Jan. 25 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies a day after the irate outburst and attack that occurred at Publix at Lake Deaton Plaza.

The Wilkes-Barre, Pa., native had been “acting irate” and “yelling at store associates,” according to an arrest report.

Bowman began by yelling at a store associate who is deaf. Another employee stepped in and asked Bowman to leave the store.

Instead of leaving, Bowman chest bumped the employee and asked her, “What ya gonna do now?” The employee was in fear for her safety and pushed Bowman, who fell to the floor.

A male manager stepped in and saw Bowman laying on the ground, face down. When she got up, he saw that her face was bloody. Bowman wiped her face with her hands and approached the manager. She placed her bloodied hands on his chest. The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance system.

Bowman was escorted out of the store by an “older gentleman.” They got into a green Prius and left. A store employee got the license plate number.

Deputies attempted to find Bowman at a home in The Villages, a home on Cutter Corner at Glen Hollow Farms in the Morse family compound on County Road 466 in Oxford and at her home in Leesburg. The were unable to locate her.

A deputy was able to reach Bowman by phone and asked her to come in and give a statement. She became “belligerent” and hung up.

Deputies tracked her down the following day at The Villages Health Specialty Care Center on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Related Articles

News

John Bartram DAR Chapter honors longtime Orange Blossoms Lions Club volunteer

A Villager with a long history of community service was honored recently by the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police nab driver speeding in construction zone

Lady Lake police arrested a driver speeding in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff warns area residents of scam caller claiming to be deputy

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about scam calls from someone claiming to be a deputy.
Read more
News

Lake County sheriff’s deputy lauded for saving lives of two area residents

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy is being honored for saving the lives of two area residents.
Read more
News

Coconut Cove Recreation Center and pool to be closed later this week

The Coconut Cove Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance later this week. We've got the dates.
Read more
News

Weirsdale man at wheel of car that couldn’t stop before hitting woman

A 25-year-old Weirsdale man was at the wheel of a car that couldn’t stop before hitting a woman in the roadway early Sunday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441.
Read more
News

Former judge wants copies of email between Villagers and commissioners

A former circuit judge has filed an open records request for communications between three Sumter County commissioners and nearly a dozen other people. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,859FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
82.1 ° F
84 °
80 °
39 %
0.5mph
1 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment