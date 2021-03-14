Woman completes anger management after attack on employees at Publix

A woman has completed anger management after a bizarre attack on employees earlier this year at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Sherry Ann Bowman, 51, of Leesburg, has submitted a certificate of completion of an eight-hour anger management class as part of a pre-trial intervention deal negotiated by her attorney. That means a charge of battery has been dropped in Sumter County Court.

Bowman was arrested Jan. 25 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies a day after the irate outburst and attack that occurred at Publix at Lake Deaton Plaza.

The Wilkes-Barre, Pa., native had been “acting irate” and “yelling at store associates,” according to an arrest report.

Bowman began by yelling at a store associate who is deaf. Another employee stepped in and asked Bowman to leave the store.

Instead of leaving, Bowman chest bumped the employee and asked her, “What ya gonna do now?” The employee was in fear for her safety and pushed Bowman, who fell to the floor.

A male manager stepped in and saw Bowman laying on the ground, face down. When she got up, he saw that her face was bloody. Bowman wiped her face with her hands and approached the manager. She placed her bloodied hands on his chest. The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance system.

Bowman was escorted out of the store by an “older gentleman.” They got into a green Prius and left. A store employee got the license plate number.

Deputies attempted to find Bowman at a home in The Villages, a home on Cutter Corner at Glen Hollow Farms in the Morse family compound on County Road 466 in Oxford and at her home in Leesburg. The were unable to locate her.

A deputy was able to reach Bowman by phone and asked her to come in and give a statement. She became “belligerent” and hung up.

Deputies tracked her down the following day at The Villages Health Specialty Care Center on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.