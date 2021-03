A dragon boater was loaded into an ambulance Monday morning after suffering a medical issue.

The man’s name wasn’t available but he was treated by medical personnel from The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County EMS around 10 a.m. at the dock area behind the Waterfront Inn near Lake Sumter Landing.

The call for help off Lakeshore Drive came at 9:49 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and no other information was available Monday afternoon.