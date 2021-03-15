Serial shoplifter wanted on warrants sought by Lady Lake police

A serial shoplifter wanted on three active felony warrants is being sought by Lady Lake police.

Members of the public who have information as to the whereabouts of 36-year-old Dwight Scott Southerland are asked to call Lady Lake police at (352) 343-2101 via the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Southerland is believed to be driving a white Dodge pickup or a late model tan Cadillac.

Southerland previously was arrested in 2018 after stealing a phone from Target at Rolling Acres Road. He was also arrested in 2019 at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.