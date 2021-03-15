Villager arrested after brawl with wife ignited after locking her out of home

A Villager was arrested after a brawl with his wife ignited after he locked her out of their home.

James Harold Ferguson, 74, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Friday on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to his home in the Village of Sanibel.

Ferguson called 911 and told a dispatcher his wife was trying to break into their residence. She attempted to re-enter the residence by breaking out the window of their master bedroom with a hammer, according to an arrest report. As she attempted to climb through the window, Ferguson struck her hand and knee with a ceramic candle holder. Ferguson went to the garage, providing his wife the opportunity to enter their home through a sliding glass door. She went into a bedroom and locked the door.

Ferguson was determined to be the primary aggressor. The New York native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $50 bond.