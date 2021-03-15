Villager who drank with girlfriends jailed after crash near recreation center

A Villager who had been drinking with her girlfriends was arrested after a crash near a recreation center.

Sarah “Sally” Canna, 72, of the Village of Gilchrist, was found sitting at the wheel of a gold Honda Accord at 5:15 p.m. Saturday on Bailey Trail at the south exit of the Lake Miona Recreation Center. The other driver told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that Canna had been alone in the vehicle when the crash occurred.

The Philadelphia, Pa. native said she had gone to a friend’s house where she was to play cards. However, the friends opted to drink instead due to a friend’s grandson’s passing away, according to an arrest report. Canna admitted she “had a few drinks” and she “should not” have attempted to drive home.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .139 and .138 blood alcohol content. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.