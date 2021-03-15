Wildwood man jailed after head-on collision leaves other driver seriously injured

A Wildwood man was jailed on a charge of driving under the influence after a head-on collision left another driver seriously injured.

The crash occurred at 8:15 p.m. Sunday when a sedan driven by 41-year-old Phillip Van James was northbound on U.S. 301 south of NE 41st Lane in Wildwood when he lost control of the vehicle and drifted into the southbound lane, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

His vehicle collided head-on with a car driven by a 24-year-old Wildwood man.

James provided a breath sample that registered .212 blood alcohol content. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of DUI with serious injury. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.