Monday, March 15, 2021
82.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Wildwood man jailed after head-on collision leaves other driver seriously injured

Meta Minton

Phillip Van James

A Wildwood man was jailed on a charge of driving under the influence after a head-on collision left another driver seriously injured.

The crash occurred at 8:15 p.m. Sunday when a sedan driven by 41-year-old Phillip Van James was northbound on U.S. 301 south of NE 41st Lane in Wildwood when he lost control of the vehicle and drifted into the southbound lane, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

His vehicle collided head-on with a car driven by a 24-year-old Wildwood man.

James provided a breath sample that registered .212 blood alcohol content. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of DUI with serious injury. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

Related Articles

Crime

86-year-old Villager with cane arrested after verbal threats to kill wife

An 86-year-old Villager was arrested after an attack on his wife and threats that he would kill her.
Read more
Crime

Village of Chitty Chatty woman’s son arrested in theft at Shooters World

A Village of Chitty Chatty woman’s son was arrested in connection with a theft at Shooters World in The Villages.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 death toll continues to rise despite 2.3 million Floridians fully vaccinated

New cases of the COVID-19 virus might have slowed to a crawl but the death toll across Florida continued to rise Monday – despite the fact that more than 2.3 million Sunshine State residents have received the complete Coronavirus vaccine.
Read more
Crime

Villager who drank with girlfriends jailed after crash near recreation center

A Villager who had been drinking with her girlfriends was arrested after a crash near a recreation center.
Read more
Crime

Villages woman arrested after intoxicated outburst at Margarita Republic

A woman who lives in The Villages was arrested Saturday night after an intoxicated outburst at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after brawl with wife ignited after locking her out of home

A Villager was arrested after a brawl with his wife ignited after he locked her out of their home.
Read more
News

Dragon boater suffers medical emergency at dock behind Waterfront Inn

A dragon boater was loaded into an ambulance Monday morning after suffering a medical issue.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,871FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
82.1 ° F
83 °
81 °
42 %
1.3mph
1 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
61 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment