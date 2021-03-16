Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Lake County sheriff’s K-9 team awarded medal for quickly locating lost man

Larry D. Croom

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy and his retired K-9 dog are being lauded for finding a person who had been missing for two days.

Lake County Sheriff’s Master Deputy/K-9 Handler David (Chase) Evans and K-9 Ollie received a Meritorious Service Medal from Sheriff Peyton Grinnell recently for locating a man who had been lost for two days.

Aviation units, bloodhounds and searched parties had spent time looking for the man, who lived near a densely wooded area. Concern for his safety and well-being quickly when they couldn’t locate him.

Enter Master Deputy/K-9 Handler David (Chase) Evans and K-9 Ollie. The duo got onto the trail of the missing man and within 23 minutes they had located him and gotten him medical attention, a sheriff’s office report states.

For their heroic efforts, Evans and Ollie were awarded the Sheriff’s Meritorious Service Medal. Ollie has since retired and is enjoying life at Evans’ home.

