Tuesday, March 16, 2021
81.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

Risky Relief: Is Joint Replacement Surgery Really Worth It?

Sponsored Story

Dr. Robert Dean found himself at dinner with friends discussing a common phrase in the medical world. “Your Joint is Shot” It’s a term we hear often, usually passed off as an inevitable side effect of growing old: ‘your joint’s shot, you need surgery.’ Dean was done with this over simplified, one-size-fits-all explanation for surgery. As an Internist, he had seen too many patients go under the knife for joint replacement, only to be back in his office complaining of new pain post-surgery. Realizing that there wasn’t an option in between living with pain and getting surgery, Dean sought out a non-surgical alternative for healing chronic joint pain.

“When your knee hurts, your body makes up for it by stressing out other muscles. Eventually, your back starts to hurt, your hip starts to hurt. This goes on for 3-5 years before someone just says “OK, I give up,” explains Dean. “As an Internist or the Primary Care Doctor, you’re going through this with the patient. You’re trying to help them with Advil or physical therapy, shots or whatever you can do. But in the end, the surgeon’s sitting there with the catcher’s mitt, waiting for the pain to be so bad that the patient just wants relief even if it means to cut out the joint. Dean worked with patients one-on-one for almost two decades at his personal medical practice in Tampa. He began to study the role of pain-sensing nerves inside of joints. Overtime, he determined that healing inside a functioning joint is very much possible, and from this, AROmotion was born in 2016. The FDA-approved procedure works with the nerves inside the joint to promote healing, thus avoiding complications from grinding away the joint through surgery. 

AROmotion
AROMotion utilizes an FDA approved technology called Radiofrequency Neurotomy to turn off nerve pain

AROMotion utilizes an FDA approved technology called Radiofrequency Neurotomy to turn off nerve pain. By stopping the pain the inflammation diminishes, under these healthier conditions, healing Orthobiologics are injected into the joint to promote healing faster recovery. “Why do we do this?” He explains, “because when we turn off the pain, we’re changing the joint environment from an arthritic hurricane back to a calm, normalized condition.” From there, reconditioning the muscles and ligaments that surround the joint is critical

Other doctors tend to inject steroids to quell inflammation, as a solution for immediate pain relief, but this outcome is only temporary. “Inflamed arthritic joint fluid is a nasty place and the environment inside of your knee feels a lot like the surface of Mars! We want to turn off the pain which is perpetuating the inflammation to calm the joint so that it is more like a nice valley in Colorado. This is the only way the different orthobiologic products can be optimized. Almost all failures in regenerative medicine occur because nobody is addressing the “Pain-Inflamation Cycle” which is destroying your joint. Injecting Synvisc, or PRP or even Stem Cells is typically doomed because they are being placed in this toxic hostile joint environment. It is like planting a flower on the surface of Mars…it will not survive. Any healing Orthobiologic is very delicate and need a calm nurturing environment to prosper, and this is why AROmotion puts so much emphasis on calming the joint environment before adding in new factors that work to heal. Dean calls this a one-two punch: first the joint environment is normalized through Neurotomy and then an Orthobiologic solution is injected to stimulate the healing process.

But not everyone is a candidate for Dean’s innovative procedure. “There’s a role for replacement,”  he shares. “We are not anti-replacement. When the joint is so distorted that it is mechanically not functioning, I tell them to get a replacement. But if you are a candidate, you do well, because what we do is very niche.” The best candidates are those who are experiencing pain with joints that are still mechanically functioning. The success rate of AROmotion’s FDA-approved technique boasts an impressive 90+%. Dean uses WOMAC, a statistical tool used by universities to gage progress and overall success. He has been following patients for over 4 years after they undergo the procedure. “When I say that we have this high success rate, it’s not because people were happy a week later. It’s because two, three and four years later, their WOMAC analysis scores are still better than the knee replacement scores.”Dean’s knowledge is rooted in over 20 years practicing medicine and working with patients experiencing complications from surgery. “Surgeons are not programmed to understand that you can do something other than cut the joint up to stop the problem when the problem is pain,” he says. “They’ve made joint replacement so simplistic and routine, that they’ve led people to believe joint surgery is like getting a colonoscopy. The truth is that bone is alive, bone has blood vessels and bone has nerve endings.” He’s found a way to fill the void between medication and major joint replacement surgery. No surgery, no anesthesia, no downtime. “The point is, let’s solve your problem which is: you have pain,” he simplifies. “If we can mitigate your pain and preserve your natural joint, well that sounds a whole lot better than cutting out your knee, right?”

Dr Dean operates 5 clinics through out Florida (The Villages, Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, and Jacksonville).  

The Villages office was established back in 2017 and is located at:
8564 E County Rd 466
Suite 303
The Villages, FL 32162
Office: 352-646-2845

Call to schedule a no cost review with Dr Dean at 352-646-2845

Related Articles

Crime

‘Extremely nervous’ couple jailed after traffic stop at Hardee’s in Wildwood

An “extremely nervous” couple was arrested after a traffic stop at Hardee’s restaurant in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County sheriff’s deputy nabs teen with weed and stolen gun

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy nabbed a teenager with a felony amount of marijuana and a stolen gun.
Read more
Crime

Cove Apartments dweller once accused of purse snatching back behind bars

A Cove Apartments resident who was arrested last month after a purse went missing from a Lady Lake hotel is back behind bars in connection with a theft at an Ocala Wal-Mart.
Read more
News

Lake County sheriff’s K-9 team awarded medal for quickly locating lost man

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy and his retired K-9 dog are being lauded for finding a person who had been missing for two days.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after admitting to ‘little knowledge’ of suspended license

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars early Sunday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving without an operational driver’s-side headlight.
Read more
Crime

86-year-old Villager with cane arrested after verbal threats to kill wife

An 86-year-old Villager was arrested after an attack on his wife and threats that he would kill her.
Read more
Crime

Village of Chitty Chatty woman’s son arrested in theft at Shooters World

A Village of Chitty Chatty woman’s son was arrested in connection with a theft at Shooters World in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,877FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
81.2 ° F
82.4 °
80 °
51 %
1mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
74 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment