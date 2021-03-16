Risky Relief: Is Joint Replacement Surgery Really Worth It?

Dr. Robert Dean found himself at dinner with friends discussing a common phrase in the medical world. “Your Joint is Shot” It’s a term we hear often, usually passed off as an inevitable side effect of growing old: ‘your joint’s shot, you need surgery.’ Dean was done with this over simplified, one-size-fits-all explanation for surgery. As an Internist, he had seen too many patients go under the knife for joint replacement, only to be back in his office complaining of new pain post-surgery. Realizing that there wasn’t an option in between living with pain and getting surgery, Dean sought out a non-surgical alternative for healing chronic joint pain.

“When your knee hurts, your body makes up for it by stressing out other muscles. Eventually, your back starts to hurt, your hip starts to hurt. This goes on for 3-5 years before someone just says “OK, I give up,” explains Dean. “As an Internist or the Primary Care Doctor, you’re going through this with the patient. You’re trying to help them with Advil or physical therapy, shots or whatever you can do. But in the end, the surgeon’s sitting there with the catcher’s mitt, waiting for the pain to be so bad that the patient just wants relief even if it means to cut out the joint. Dean worked with patients one-on-one for almost two decades at his personal medical practice in Tampa. He began to study the role of pain-sensing nerves inside of joints. Overtime, he determined that healing inside a functioning joint is very much possible, and from this, AROmotion was born in 2016. The FDA-approved procedure works with the nerves inside the joint to promote healing, thus avoiding complications from grinding away the joint through surgery.

AROMotion utilizes an FDA approved technology called Radiofrequency Neurotomy to turn off nerve pain. By stopping the pain the inflammation diminishes, under these healthier conditions, healing Orthobiologics are injected into the joint to promote healing faster recovery. “Why do we do this?” He explains, “because when we turn off the pain, we’re changing the joint environment from an arthritic hurricane back to a calm, normalized condition.” From there, reconditioning the muscles and ligaments that surround the joint is critical.

Other doctors tend to inject steroids to quell inflammation, as a solution for immediate pain relief, but this outcome is only temporary. “Inflamed arthritic joint fluid is a nasty place and the environment inside of your knee feels a lot like the surface of Mars! We want to turn off the pain which is perpetuating the inflammation to calm the joint so that it is more like a nice valley in Colorado. This is the only way the different orthobiologic products can be optimized. Almost all failures in regenerative medicine occur because nobody is addressing the “Pain-Inflamation Cycle” which is destroying your joint. Injecting Synvisc, or PRP or even Stem Cells is typically doomed because they are being placed in this toxic hostile joint environment. It is like planting a flower on the surface of Mars…it will not survive. Any healing Orthobiologic is very delicate and need a calm nurturing environment to prosper, and this is why AROmotion puts so much emphasis on calming the joint environment before adding in new factors that work to heal. Dean calls this a one-two punch: first the joint environment is normalized through Neurotomy and then an Orthobiologic solution is injected to stimulate the healing process.

But not everyone is a candidate for Dean’s innovative procedure. “There’s a role for replacement,” he shares. “We are not anti-replacement. When the joint is so distorted that it is mechanically not functioning, I tell them to get a replacement. But if you are a candidate, you do well, because what we do is very niche.” The best candidates are those who are experiencing pain with joints that are still mechanically functioning. The success rate of AROmotion’s FDA-approved technique boasts an impressive 90+%. Dean uses WOMAC, a statistical tool used by universities to gage progress and overall success. He has been following patients for over 4 years after they undergo the procedure. “When I say that we have this high success rate, it’s not because people were happy a week later. It’s because two, three and four years later, their WOMAC analysis scores are still better than the knee replacement scores.”Dean’s knowledge is rooted in over 20 years practicing medicine and working with patients experiencing complications from surgery. “Surgeons are not programmed to understand that you can do something other than cut the joint up to stop the problem when the problem is pain,” he says. “They’ve made joint replacement so simplistic and routine, that they’ve led people to believe joint surgery is like getting a colonoscopy. The truth is that bone is alive, bone has blood vessels and bone has nerve endings.” He’s found a way to fill the void between medication and major joint replacement surgery. No surgery, no anesthesia, no downtime. “The point is, let’s solve your problem which is: you have pain,” he simplifies. “If we can mitigate your pain and preserve your natural joint, well that sounds a whole lot better than cutting out your knee, right?”

Dr Dean operates 5 clinics through out Florida (The Villages, Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, and Jacksonville).

