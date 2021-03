Rainey Construction will be performing storm drain repairs on Warm Springs Avenue, east of Fenney Way, in the eastbound lanes.

Construction will start on Monday, March 22 and continue through the week. Work completion is estimated for Friday, March 26. Daytime operations will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Temporary lane closures should be expected.

Those traveling in the area are asked to use caution when traveling Warm Springs Avenue from U.S. 301 to Marsh Bend Trail during this repair work.