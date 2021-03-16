Tuesday, March 16, 2021
81.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Sumter County sheriff’s deputy nabs teen with weed and stolen gun

Meta Minton

Thordis Dana Williams

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy nabbed a teenager with a felony amount of marijuana and a stolen gun.

Thordis Dana Williams, 19, of Wildwood, had been at the wheel of silver Dodge passenger car shortly before 8 p.m. Monday traveling south on County Road 209 when he veered in the direction of the deputy’s squad car. The deputy turned around and pursued Williams to his home at 740 W. Clarke St. in Wildwood.

Williams apologized to the deputy and claimed he had just had the vehicle’s oil changed and was “testing” it, according to an arrest report.

A search of the vehicle turned up 21 grams of marijuana. In the glove box was a black Smith & Wesson .380-caliber handgun which had been reported as stolen in Marion County.

Williams was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

Related Articles

Crime

Cove Apartments dweller once accused of purse snatching back behind bars

A Cove Apartments resident who was arrested last month after a purse went missing from a Lady Lake hotel is back behind bars in connection with a theft at an Ocala Wal-Mart.
Read more
Health

Risky Relief: Is Joint Replacement Surgery Really Worth It?

Robert Dean, MD offers a smart solution for stopping joint pain without problematic joint replacement surgery with AROmotion, an innovative approach to stopping the pain at his Orthopedic clinic in The Villages.
Read more
News

Lake County sheriff’s K-9 team awarded medal for quickly locating lost man

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy and his retired K-9 dog are being lauded for finding a person who had been missing for two days.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after admitting to ‘little knowledge’ of suspended license

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars early Sunday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving without an operational driver’s-side headlight.
Read more
Crime

86-year-old Villager with cane arrested after verbal threats to kill wife

An 86-year-old Villager was arrested after an attack on his wife and threats that he would kill her.
Read more
Crime

Village of Chitty Chatty woman’s son arrested in theft at Shooters World

A Village of Chitty Chatty woman’s son was arrested in connection with a theft at Shooters World in The Villages.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 death toll continues to rise despite 2.3 million Floridians fully vaccinated

New cases of the COVID-19 virus might have slowed to a crawl but the death toll across Florida continued to rise Monday – despite the fact that more than 2.3 million Sunshine State residents have received the complete Coronavirus vaccine.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,877FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
81.2 ° F
82.4 °
80 °
51 %
1mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
74 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment