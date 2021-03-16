Sumter County sheriff’s deputy nabs teen with weed and stolen gun

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy nabbed a teenager with a felony amount of marijuana and a stolen gun.

Thordis Dana Williams, 19, of Wildwood, had been at the wheel of silver Dodge passenger car shortly before 8 p.m. Monday traveling south on County Road 209 when he veered in the direction of the deputy’s squad car. The deputy turned around and pursued Williams to his home at 740 W. Clarke St. in Wildwood.

Williams apologized to the deputy and claimed he had just had the vehicle’s oil changed and was “testing” it, according to an arrest report.

A search of the vehicle turned up 21 grams of marijuana. In the glove box was a black Smith & Wesson .380-caliber handgun which had been reported as stolen in Marion County.

Williams was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.