The Villages appears to be girding for battle over Spanish Springs apartments

Meta Minton

The Villages appears to be girding for a potential legal battle over its desire to put apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Scott Glass of Shutts & Bowen LLP in Orlando recently contacted Lady Lake Town Attorney Derek Schroth over the town commission’s denial of an application from The Villages of Lake-Sumter Inc. In a dramatic 3-2 vote in February, Lady Lake commissioners turned down The Villages’ request to put up to 45 apartments on the second floors of four commercial buildings at Spanish Springs.

In a friendly email to Lady Lake’s town attorney, Glass indicated he would like to find a way to “amicably resolve our clients’ conflicting positions without having to resort to expensive and time consuming litigation.”

At the February meeting, The Villages put on a full-blown show, with a Power Point presentation and a Vmail “commercial” about Augustine’s 1812 House restaurant at Spanish Springs, where the owners gave a warm and fuzzy talk about their roots in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Three of the five commissioners were not impressed. They spoke openly about their fears of The Villages’ possible hidden motives for the apartments at the square, including potentially pulling the plug on the nightly entertainment.

