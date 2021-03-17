3 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams Villages Charter School again

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the death toll across Florida continued to rise Wednesday and three more cases of the potentially deadly virus were identified at The Villages Charter School.

All of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County. They are among the 1,733 tri-county area deaths, the 33,120 in Florida and the 537,583 across the country.

The three latest cases were identified at The Villages Charter School last week when the remainder of Sumter County schools were on spring break. That brings the total number of cases at the school that largely educates children of the Developer’s family, Villages employees and those who work in various businesses in the sprawling retirement community to 83 since classes started in August. That number also represents 45.1 percent of the 184 cases among students in all Sumter County schools.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,989,024 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,599 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,952,321 are residents. A total of 82,219 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,333 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 82,786 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 16 for a total of 4,363;

Leesburg up 12 for a total of 3,951;

Lady Lake up 7 for a total of 1,562;

Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,775;

Belleview up 3 for a total of 1,236;

Oxford up 2 for a total of 479; and

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 980.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 62,661 – increase of 153

Deaths: 1,733

Hospitalizations: 3,782

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,422 – increase of 30

Deaths: 242

Hospitalizations: 531

Vaccinations: 50,562 (31,688 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,008), Wildwood (980), Bushnell (886), Coleman (838) and Oxford (479).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 25,754 – increase of 76

Deaths: 591

Hospitalizations: 1,361

Vaccinations: 93,438 (56,980 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,766), Leesburg (3,951), Eustis (2,268), Mount Dora (1,932) and Tavares (1,849). The Villages also is reporting 174 cases.

MARION COUNTY