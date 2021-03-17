Wednesday, March 17, 2021
87.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams Villages Charter School again

Larry D. Croom

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the death toll across Florida continued to rise Wednesday and three more cases of the potentially deadly virus were identified at The Villages Charter School.

All of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County. They are among the 1,733 tri-county area deaths, the 33,120 in Florida and the 537,583 across the country.

The three latest cases were identified at The Villages Charter School last week when the remainder of Sumter County schools were on spring break. That brings the total number of cases at the school that largely educates children of the Developer’s family, Villages employees and those who work in various businesses in the sprawling retirement community to 83 since classes started in August. That number also represents 45.1 percent of the 184 cases among students in all Sumter County schools.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,989,024 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,599 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,952,321 are residents. A total of 82,219 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,333 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 82,786 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 16 for a total of 4,363;
  • Leesburg up 12 for a total of 3,951;
  • Lady Lake up 7 for a total of 1,562;
  • Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,775;
  • Belleview up 3 for a total of 1,236;
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 479; and
  • Wildwood up 1 for a total of 980.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 62,661 – increase of 153
  • Deaths: 1,733
  • Hospitalizations: 3,782

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,422 – increase of 30
  • Deaths: 242
  • Hospitalizations: 531
  • Vaccinations: 50,562 (31,688 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,008), Wildwood (980), Bushnell (886), Coleman (838) and Oxford (479).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 25,754 – increase of 76
  • Deaths: 591
  • Hospitalizations: 1,361
  • Vaccinations: 93,438 (56,980 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,766), Leesburg (3,951), Eustis (2,268), Mount Dora (1,932) and Tavares (1,849). The Villages also is reporting 174 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,485 – increase of 47
  • Deaths: 900
  • Hospitalizations: 1,890
  • Vaccinations: 75,010 (43,326 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (20,886), Summerfield (1,775), Dunnellon (1,298), Belleview (1,236) and Silver Springs (604). The Villages also is reporting 181 cases.

Related Articles

Crime

Driver with marijuana arrested after leaving Circle K on U.S. 301

A driver with marijuana was arrested after leaving the Circle K service station on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Heavily tinted windshield leads to marijuana arrest in Wildwood

A Summerfield man traveling in a vehicle with a heavily tinted windshield was arrested with marijuana after a traffic stop in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Sumter Sheriff Farmer seeks players and sponsors for annual charity golf tourney

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer and his staff are gearing up for the return of their annual charity golf tournament that was canceled last year by the COVID-19 pandemic. Villages-News.com’s Larry D. Croom has the details on how you can participate and help area youth in the process.
Read more
News

Sumter County School Board honors employees who make a difference

Sumter’s School Related Employee of the Year was recognized recently by the Sumter County School Board at an awards presentation ceremony.
Read more
News

Savannah Center and sports pool will be closed for maintenance

The Savannah Center and sports pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Sumter County to receive 20,000 Moderna doses

The Sumter County Health Department is receiving 20,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week - and signup for vaccination appointments begins today.
Read more
News

Disclosure form shows Rep. Hage drawing paycheck from The Villages

A disclosure form shows state Rep. Brett Hage has been drawing a paycheck directly from The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,884FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.1 ° F
88 °
86 °
42 %
1.6mph
1 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
64 °
Sun
68 °
Mon
60 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment