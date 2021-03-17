Driver with marijuana arrested after leaving Circle K on U.S. 301

A driver with marijuana was arrested after leaving the Circle K service station on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.

Gerardo Jose Gonzalez Pedrogo, 47, of Kissimmee, at 9:40 a.m. Monday walked out of the Circle K at U.S. 301 and County Road 472 and got into a 2011 Kia Sorrento, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The officer ran a check and found one of the registered owners of the vehicle did not have a valid driver’s license. The officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at U.S. 301 and County Road 466.

During the traffic stop, Pedrogo admitted he did not have a valid license. The officer detected the the “scent of burnt marijuana” coming from the vehicle.

“I smoke for the pain in my back,” said Pedrogo, who admitted he did not have a medical marijuana card.

A hand-rolled marijuana cigar was found in the vehicle’s center console, along with two marijuana grinders, rolling papers, a metallic smoking pipe and two containers which held a green leafy substance.

The officer also discovered that Pedrogo’s license had been suspended due to a driving under the influence arrest and failure to pay traffic fines.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $12,000 bond.