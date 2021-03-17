Wednesday, March 17, 2021
James Higginbotham Jr.

Staff Report

James Higginbotham, Jr., “Diamond Jim,” 72, of Summerfield, Florida passed away March 11, 2021 at West Marion Community Hospital Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Virginia Higginbotham for 54 years.

James was born in Niagara Falls, New York a son of the late James and Maryann Higginbotham. He was a Veteran of the US Army servings in Viet Nam. James was an Air conditioner contractor for 42 years running A1 Refrigeration and Air Conditioning in Miami and Diamond H. Air and Heat in Marion County.  He was a member of the Rotary Club of Belleview, The American Legion Post 284 of Belleview, FL and was active in Shepherd’s Lighthouse.  He moved to Marion County in 1980.

James is survived by his wife, Virginia Higginbotham and sons, James E. (Sandra) and Douglas E. Higginbotham. He was the grandfather of Heather (Scott), Steven (Destiny), Christopher (Sarah), Zachary and Jordan.  He has 9 1/2 great grandchildren.

A memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 6:00 PM. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00 PM until the time of the service. Inurnment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be sent to Operation Shoebox, Belleview, FL.

