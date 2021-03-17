Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Robert L. Brinkley

Staff Report

Robert Lee Brinkley

Robert L. Brinkley, 69, of Wildwood, FL passed away on Sunday evening, March 14, 2021.

Robert was born in Orlando, FL on February 7, 1952 to Robert and Shirley (Shipley) Brinkley. Robert worked as a nutritionist and Wellness Consultant and did Live Cell Blood Analyzation. He loved helping people. He was a avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time on the lakes. Robert was a member and elder of United Church of Wildwood. He was an honorable man who loved his wife dearly.

Robert is survived by his wife of 25 years, Betty(Shrader)Brinkley; sons, Robert Lee (Brandy)Brinkley and Brandon Lee (Jennifer)Brinkley; daughter, Amber Michelle Brinkley(Chris); Step-son, James Edward Asbury; brothers, Jay and Rocky Brinkley; sister, Nikki Angelo.

Guests are welcome to attend a visitation on Thursday, March 18, at 1:30 PM and a service will start at 2:00 pm at the Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, 410 Webster St. Wildwood.

