Sumter County School Board honors employees who make a difference

Sumter’s School Related Employee of the Year Kristi Brown of Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School was recognized recently by the Sumter County School Board at an awards presentation ceremony.

Brown will now move into the next phase of the program, the state competition.

Also honored were fellow finalists, Thomas Kline of Wildwood Elementary School and Juventina Ochoa of the Sumter PREP Academy.

“We are so honored to have such quality staff within our school district. They don’t just do their jobs well, they also perform their duties with great care and compassion for our students,” said Superintendent Richard Shirley.

The process for selecting the School Related Employee of the Year begins at the school or site level where nominees are selected by their peers. The school or site winners are then asked to submit a portfolio that includes a history of trainings, recognitions, contributions to their school and community, and letters of recommendation. The portfolios are reviewed by a committee of district administrators and three finalists are chosen.

Several weeks later, the three finalists were interviewed by a committee consisting of business and community leaders not employed by the Sumter County School District.

The Florida School-Related Employee of the Year Program recognizes outstanding education support personnel for their contributions to their schools and communities. The program honors one state representative and four finalists who have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in the performance of their jobs, thereby earning them the respect and admiration of students, teachers, administrators and parents.