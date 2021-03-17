Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Two people in Atomic golf cart injured after crash in the Village of Summerhill

David Towns

Two people in an Atomic golf cart were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in the Village of Summerhill.

The male driver and a female passenger suffered gashes to their heads at about 2:30 p.m. when their Atomic golf cart rear ended a Ford Edge, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The broken windshield of the Atomic golf cart was apparent at the crash site.

A man and a woman traveling in this Atomic golf cart were transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash Wednesday afternoon in The Villages.

The Ford Edge had been northbound on Davenport Drive and had stopped for a northbound golf cart which was making a left turn onto Sipsey Street.

The pair in the Atomic golf cart were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Atomic golf cart was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

