Two people in Atomic golf cart injured after crash in the Village of Summerhill

Two people in an Atomic golf cart were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in the Village of Summerhill.

The male driver and a female passenger suffered gashes to their heads at about 2:30 p.m. when their Atomic golf cart rear ended a Ford Edge, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The broken windshield of the Atomic golf cart was apparent at the crash site.

The Ford Edge had been northbound on Davenport Drive and had stopped for a northbound golf cart which was making a left turn onto Sipsey Street.

The pair in the Atomic golf cart were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Atomic golf cart was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.