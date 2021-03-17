Villager warns that ‘philosophy and emotion’ at forefront of impact fee debate

With commissioners facing a contentious decision next week on raising impact fees, a retired Verizon executive suggested they take a budget-based approach to the issue.

Jim and Marilynn Shields, 10-year residents of The Villages, who spoke at a special meeting Tuesday, said Sumter County’s residential and commercial growth means higher expenses for infrastructure and support services.

“What is unclear is how much of that increase should be borne by existing taxpayers and what share should be provided by developers and new commercial businesses,” Jim Shields said. “In the absence of a budget-based approach, philosophy and emotion have come to the forefront.”

A public hearing is scheduled March 23 and commissioners could vote on impact fee hikes after the hearing. Earlier this year, they decided to put off an increase until July due to the strain on local businesses due to the pandemic. But that timetable was moved up after State Rep. Brett Hage, R-33rd District, cosponsored a bill to cap impact fee increases at 3 percent a year.

Impact fees are not a continuing tax, but a one-time charge for new construction or expansion. After commissioners voted to raise the property tax rate by 25 percent in 2019 in part to pay for new roads, angry homeowners said at two public hearings that impact fees should be raised instead. Three incumbent commissioners were ousted in last year’s elections over this issue.

Shields, who worked as Verizon operations director in New Jersey, said county officials should assume they support a healthy business environment but are not enthusiastic about stimulating more residential growth in the southern part of The Villages. Marilynn Shields was a landscape architect.

The Village of Bonnybrook couple said officials should put together a three- to five-year-plan that defines what impact-driven projects and expenses would be needed.

Commissioners should assume there will be no property tax increase during this period or at most a cost-of-living increase of 3 percent or less. County officials already have pledged not to increase property taxes for five years.

Shields said they should calculate how much impact fee revenue is needed to fill in the funding gap and implement this increase.

By following this process, the couple said, commissioners will be able to explain to the public why the outcome is fair to taxpayers, the Developer and the business community.

“(Commissioners should) decide upon the final plan that balances the needs of the taxpayers and still supports a reasonable level of business growth,” Shields said.