Woman wins injunction against estranged romantic suitor in The Villages

A woman has been granted a permanent injunction for protection against an estranged romantic suitor who has disrupted the peace in the Village of Winifred.

Judge Mary Hatcher on Monday in Sumter County Court granted the protective order against 62-year-old Christopher John Drennen who resides at 650 Bainan Place in the Village of Winifred. He remains free on $5,000 bond following his Feb. 25 arrest on a charge of stalking.

The woman called 911 after Drennen showed up and began banging on her bedroom window in the early morning hours at her home near the Winifred pool. He had been there earlier in the week causing a disturbance and had been trespassed from the property. She had already been in touch with the sheriff’s office due to numerous text messages he had sent to her and vulgar voice messages.

She and the Iowa native had been in a “romantic and intimate relationship” since this past September, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He has pleaded not guilty in the case and is due for arraignment March 24.

Drennen, who has retained a private attorney, has indicated in court documents that he earns $5,000 in retirement/pension income. The home in which he resides in Winifred appears to be a rental.