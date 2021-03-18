79-year-old Wildwood man arrested after woman makes desperate call to 911

A 79-year-old Wildwood man was arrested after a woman made a desperate call to 911.

John Hoffman was taken into custody Tuesday night on charges of battery and depriving use of 911 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to his home. A woman had called 911, but the phone went dead and when the dispatcher tried to call back, the phone repeatedly went to voicemail. A second 911 call was received, but the dispatcher could not detect a voice.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the woman crying and “visibly shaking,” according to the arrest report. Hoffman was standing in the dining room, near a pile of broken chairs.

The woman said Hoffman struck her with one of the chairs and threatened to burn down the house. She said when she called 911, Hoffman wrestled the phone away from her and threw it to the ground.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.