Homeowner ordered to remove rock put down without ARC approval

Meta Minton

Rock will have to be removed from a patio villa in The Villages after it was put down without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee.

The home at 1399 Viola Court in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin was the subject of a public hearing Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors.

This rock will have to be removed from a patio villa in The Villages.

A complaint about the property was received on Jan. 4 and verified the following day by Community Standards.

The home is owned by Scott Marsden, who acquired it in January 2020. Even if he applied to the ARC for approval, that would not be possible as rock is only allowed as an “accent” at patio villas. Photographs presented to the board of supervisors showed that the entire front yard has been covered with rock.

“That’s a lot of rock to remove,” said Supervisor Christine Bradshaw.

When he was initially contacted by Community Standards, Marsden was reluctant to remove it and replace the rock with sod, as required by the CDD 10 Architectural Review Manual.

The rock goes right up to the neighbor’s home.

In more recent conversations with Community Standards, Marsden indicated he was having trouble finding a landscaper to perform the work.

The board unanimously found Marsden in violation of deed compliance. He was ordered to bring the property back into compliance within 45 days. If he fails to do so, he could face a series of fines.

