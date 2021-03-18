Jane W. Solomon, wife of Pastor Lee Solomon, went home to be with Jesus on March 15 after a valiant battle for life following a sudden stroke last Thursday. Born September 23, 1950, to Jay and Thelma Welsh of Ashland, Ohio, Jane graduated from Ashland High School in 1968 and Ashland University (College) in 1971 with a degree in elementary education. She then gave the next 42 years of her life teaching elementary school, primarily 2nd and 3rd graders, in both rural and inner-city school systems. Jane received the Jennings Scholarship Award, presented by the Governor of the State of Ohio to teachers of excellence. She was actively involved in church ministry teaching children in Vacation Bible School and Sunday school, and even developed a program to help equip teachers of children’s Sunday school programs.

Most recently, Jane was active in Live Oaks Community Church’s Operation Christmas Child ministry, which sends tens of thousands of shoeboxes each year, filled with school supplies, toys, and personal handmade items, to underprivileged children around the world. Because of her passion and love for children, Jane personally handmade thousands of items to include in these shoeboxes.

Those who knew Jane described her as a woman with a generous, encouraging, positive spirit, one of deep faith who was willing to give of herself and her resources to bless others. She loved her family deeply and prayed for them faithfully.

“My prayer is the person I was and the person I am is not the same person I am going to become,” Jane wrote. “I like the Jane of the past and the present Jane. But I know that God has great things in store for me. I pray I will be still, follow His lead, and become the Jane Solomon God is calling.”

Jane and Lee were married for 50 years, and she also is survived by their son Jonathan; daughter-in-law Heather Solomon; two granddaughters, Taryn and Emma Solomon; brother Roger Welsh; and sister Martha Byers.

A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Park Street Brethren Church, 619 Park Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805. A Celebration of Life service is being planned at Live Oaks Community Church, details to come soon.