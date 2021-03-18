Kenneth Ray Dalton, 73, of Jacksonville and formerly of Wildwood, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Mr. Dalton was born September 16, 1947 in Greensboro, NC to John Dalton, Sr and Susan Hathcock. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving our country in the U.S. Coast Guard. Kenneth owned his own business doing home improvements. He moved to Wildwood in 1998 from Greensboro and then to Jacksonville about a year ago. Kenneth was a member of the First Baptist Church of Center Hill and the AMVETS in Denton, NC. He enjoyed visiting and collecting lighthouses, fishing and church work.

Kenneth married the love of his life, Carrie Ann Winkle in 1969, who survives him. Along with Carrie Ann, survivors include his daughter, Debra Ann Maynard and her husband, Matt of Jacksonville; brother, Roger Dalton of Stanfordville, NY; grandchildren, Christian and Justin.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 P.M., Monday, March 22, 2021 in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.