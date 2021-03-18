Thursday, March 18, 2021
66.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Kenneth Ray Dalton

Staff Report

Kenneth Ray Dalton

Kenneth Ray Dalton, 73, of Jacksonville and formerly of Wildwood, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Mr. Dalton was born September 16, 1947 in Greensboro, NC to John Dalton, Sr and Susan Hathcock. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving our country in the U.S. Coast Guard. Kenneth owned his own business doing home improvements. He moved to Wildwood in 1998 from Greensboro and then to Jacksonville about a year ago. Kenneth was a member of the First Baptist Church of Center Hill and the AMVETS in Denton, NC. He enjoyed visiting and collecting lighthouses, fishing and church work.

Kenneth married the love of his life, Carrie Ann Winkle in 1969, who survives him. Along with Carrie Ann, survivors include his daughter, Debra Ann Maynard and her husband, Matt of Jacksonville; brother, Roger Dalton of Stanfordville, NY; grandchildren, Christian and Justin.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 P.M., Monday, March 22, 2021 in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Robert Heuberger

Robert Heuberger was an army veteran and retired after 37 years from General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing with his two paw kids, Pumpkin and Muffin.
Read more
Obituaries

Gerald Phillip Fillion

Jerry Fillion liked snowmobiling, boating, drinking and hanging with friends, listening to music and going to concerts.
Read more
Obituaries

Denver Monroe Hamrick

Denver Hamrick enjoyed his family, friends, and neighbors; and liked a good round of golf, boating, and watching NASCAR races.
Read more
Obituaries

Wade Nelson Heath

Wade Heath and his wife, Linda, shared their their love of golf, cocktail hour and living every day to its fullest in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Howard John Conrad

Howard Conrad taught and coached at Forest High School, Lake Weir High School, and The Villages High School over the span of 22 years.
Read more
Obituaries

Charles Grove

Bucky Grove was truly an outdoorsmen, as he enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, and in his retirement became an avid golfer with a beautiful golf swing.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert L. Brinkley

Robert Brinkley was a member and elder of United Church of Wildwood.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,893FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
66.9 ° F
67 °
66 °
96 %
2.7mph
10 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
66 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
82 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment