Villager arrested after violating probation in drunk driving arrest

Meta Minton

Scott Michael Gambrazzio

A 50-year-old man who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages has been jailed after violating his probation in a 2018 drunk driving arrest.

Scott Michael Gambrazzio, who lives at 502 Jason Drive in the Village of Silver Lake, was booked Wednesday without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. A warrant charging him with violating his probation had been issued last month.

He had been placed on probation in 2019 after pleading no contest to charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. He also lost his driver’s license for six months and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

At the time of his arrest in November 2018, he fled UF Health-The Villages Hospital in an apparently intoxicated state. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy found him traveling in a golf cart on the roadway on El Camino Real. His eyes were watery, he was slurring his words and had trouble standing up. He failed field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. A check revealed Gambrazzio also refused to submit to a breathalyzer test in 2000 in Fort Worth, Texas.

