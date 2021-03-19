Friday, March 19, 2021
Complaint from Hortensia Villas residents resurrects debate over trimming of palm trees

Meta Minton

Residents of the Hortensia Villas are not happy with the landscaping at the entrance to their community and unkempt palm trees.

Homeowners in the villa community in the Village of St. Charles detailed their complaints Friday morning before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

One resident described falling debris from the untrimmed palm trees has poked holes in the screens of his bird cage. Residents said the palm trees need to be trimmed, a complaint frequently heard in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

District officials indicated that the palm trees will not be trimmed.

These palm trees are drawing complaints from the residents of the Hortensia Villas.

“The healthiest thing for palm trees is not to trim them, but let nature take its course,” said Mike Harris of District Property Management.

However, steps will be taken to address problematic landscaping, including crepe myrtles and jasmine, which has been providing a buffet for rabbits.

