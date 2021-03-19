Friday, March 19, 2021
Earl Victor Walker

Staff Report

Feb 17, 1935 – March 14, 2021

Victor was born in Moorpark, Ventura County, California, to parents, John Victor Walker and Ruby Mack Walker, deceased. His sister, Pearl Walker, also deceased. Living is his brother, Thomas Walker of California, sister in-law, Barbara, along with their four children, Christie, Lori, Jeff, and Ken. Sister-in-law, Judy Waters (and the late, Bill Waters) from Arizona. Their daughters and son are Stephanie, Byland, Jeff Waters and Julie Martinez. Sister-in-law, Debbie Earle (and husband, late Steven Earle who passed in 2010), and their children, Rebecca Beach, Steve Earle and Ryan Earle.

Victor has four sons, Scott and his wife, Jennifer in Clearwater, FL, Eric in Clearwater and Joel Walker in Tavares, FL and John and wife, Ana Paula in Ann Arbor, MI. One adopted adult son, Carlos, and granddaughter, Isabella of Iowa. Victor has twelve grandchildren: Jonathan, Kelli, John Paulo, Victor, Jaqueline, Jared, Jordan, Bradley Joel, Joel Daniel, Colin, Kirk, Isabella. Victor has four great-grandchildren: Tai, Kiera, Freya and Axel.

Victor was a devoted family man, husband, and Marine (USMC). Victor’s career was a life-time devotion to Education. He was a Teacher, Educator and Professor for a span of forty- seven years. Victor worked for the Public School of Rock Island, Illinois. Victor started out in teaching grade school, middle school and high school, and eventually moved onto Vocational Improvement Program (VIP) for the Rock Island School System, eventually getting a grant to start his own Adult Educational Program, STAR Program, for the Rock Island School System. Both programs very successful in re-educating dropouts, kids from broken homes, and adults nighttime learning. Both programs provided opportunity for high school graduation, college admissions, and job placement. Victor attended college at Augustana, graduated from San Fernando State College, attended the University of Indiana, and Western Illinois Universities. Victor was a Master of Education, Educational Specialist, and Master of Science Education.

Upon retiring and moving into Victor and JoAnne’s dream home in Tavares, Florida, Victor continued his love of educating, so he took a teaching job at the local college (Lake/Sumpter Community College) Leesburg, Florida.

While mother and father enjoyed their retirement together, both decided on part- time employment with Disney to enjoy some fun, laughter, and free entertainment, along with many benefits for themselves, and to share free passes for family throughout the years of employment with Disney. This all proved successful and added so much joy, fun and excitement for both Mom and Dad while sharing their experiences with not only themselves, but family.

Victor’s favorite hobbies were traveling the world, outdoor activities, photography, woodwork, dancing /entertainment, and most of all enjoying being around family.

Victor received many accolades /Honors and rewards for all his civil duties and dedication to education.

  • Lifetime Board Member to the Quad Cities Botanical Center.
  • Appointed Judge, Illinois State High School Constitutional Competition.
  • Nominated for Master Teacher/Administrator Award, Rock Island County, Illinois.
  • President Award, Illinois Alternative Education Association.
  • Who’s Who in the Midwest.

A Memorial Service will be held at Royal Harbor, date and time to be determined. A second Memorial Service will be held in East Moline Illinois, date and time to be determined. Please write [email protected] for details.

