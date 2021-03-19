Friday, March 19, 2021
67.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Town Square Entertainment

Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, March 20

Staff Report

5.0.1.

Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM

Penta

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM

Related Articles

Town Square Entertainment

Live Square Entertainment for Friday, March 19

Scooter The DJ Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Spazmatics Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Paradigm Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
Town Square Entertainment

Live Square Entertainment for Thursday, March 18

Blonde Ambition Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Ampli-Fires Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Old Skool Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
Town Square Entertainment

Live Square Entertainment for Wednesday, March 17

Earthbeat Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Chasing Amy Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Empty Hats Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
Town Square Entertainment

Live Square Entertainment for Tuesday, March 16

Cece Teneal & Soul Kamotion Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Never Never Band Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Rocky & The Rollers Spanish Springs Town...
Read more
Town Square Entertainment

Live Square Entertainment for Monday, March 15

Johnny Wild & The Delights Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Band 4 Play Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Sherry and The Rockafellas Spanish Springs Town...
Read more
Town Square Entertainment

Live Square Entertainment for Sunday, March 14

John Dixon Band Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Slickwood Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Steve Hogie Band Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
Town Square Entertainment

Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, March 13

Trip 19 Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Dance Express Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM 5.0.1. Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more