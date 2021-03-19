Supervisors don’t want Community Watch reporting deed compliance violations

Community Development District 5 supervisors want to keep Community Watch out of reporting deed compliance violations.

The supervisors on Friday discussed the role of Community Watch after a complaint was lodged by a frustrated resident.

“How can Community Watch not notice an abandoned home?” asked Village of Liberty Park resident Lee Gilpin.

He suggested that Community Watch drivers on patrol should be keeping their eyes open for deed compliance violations and report them.

“There is no reason they can’t do something. It’s simply an observation. I’m not talking about lawn ornaments. I am talking about the grass and the weeds,” Gilpin said.

Supervisors admitted they may have a public relations problem when it comes to a basic misunderstanding of the role of Community Watch.

“I think there are a lot of residents out there who think like Mr. Gilpin,” said Supervisor Reed Panos.

Panos stood by the complaint-driven process and acknowledged that hiring Community Watch for deed compliance could be expensive. Community Watch is funded through amenity fees.

“Complaints need to be made by the residents. Community Watch would seem like ‘Big Brother,’” Panos said.

Years ago, deed compliance violations were handled by Community Watch. But a complaint-driven process was adopted to save money and was found to be more efficient.

“Those of us who have been on the board a long time, can remember when we used to get complaints about Community Watch. They said the violation was ‘no big deal’ and called Community Watch the ‘Gestapo,’” said CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow.

The complaint process in CDD 5 is now limited to residents willing to give their names as supervisors voted 3-2 last year to stop accepting anonymous complaints.

In February, nine deed compliance complaints were lodged in CDD 5. Seven complainers provided their names, two complaints were lodged anonymously. Those two complaints were logged by Community Standards, however no action was taken. Anonymous callers are being informed about the change in policy in CDD 5.

The hope is that making residents provide their names will cut down on frivolous complaints or so-called “trolls.”

However, supervisors continue to encourage residents to lodge complaints when warranted, particularly when it comes to abandoned homes.

“Most people think someone is already taking care of it. Neighbors know what is going on. They know if someone has died,” Panos said.

Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett said receiving complaints from residents is crucial to keep the system functioning.

“If you see something, don’t assume the process is already started. Give Community Standards a call,” Duckett said.