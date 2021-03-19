Friday, March 19, 2021
Texas has a better plan for the Fourth of July

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Good news! The government has announced that we can probably have a “couple friends or family members”  over to an outside BBQ in our backyard, by the Fourth of July, providing that we have all been vaccinated and stay at least 6-feet apart. Since we live in a retirement community with a 10-foot deep backyard, we will have to separate lengthwise. We have contacted the federal government to see if they can spare a member of FEMA to check temperatures and make sure that I measured correctly.  I wouldn’t want to break federal law by standing too close. I was finalizing our plans when a properly distanced neighbor stopped over to say he was going to Texas. He heard there was a party for over 3,000 people, at the convention center. No testing or separation required.
Stay safe. I’ll see you in Texas.

Len Boczkowski
Village of Palo Alto

 

