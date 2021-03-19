Villager allegedly attacks woman at Dunkin’ Donuts in road rage incident

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman at Dunkin’ Donuts in a road rage incident.

John Inglima, 76, of the Village of Osceola Hills, followed another vehicle into the parking lot of Dunkin’ Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza “after an alleged road rage incident,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He used his vehicle to block the woman’s car and approached the driver’s side window.

She rolled her window down a few inches and Inglima “reached through the window and slapped her on the right side of the face with an open hand,” the report said.

The woman got out of the vehicle to confront Inglima, who is a native of Sicily, Italy. He struck the woman with his fist in her upper chest area and scratched her neck. The woman hit Inglima and he grabbed her arms to keep her from hitting him again. Inglima’s wife got out of the vehicle and separated her husband from the woman.

The woman’s grandmother and a Dunkin’ Donuts manager witnessed the attack and provided statements to law enforcement.

Inglima, who with his wife purchased their home at 4148 Vapor Court in 2016 for $392,500, was arrested on a felony battery charge. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $25,000 bond.