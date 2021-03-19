Friday, March 19, 2021
67.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villager allegedly attacks woman at Dunkin’ Donuts in road rage incident

Meta Minton

John Inglima

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman at Dunkin’ Donuts in a road rage incident.

John Inglima, 76, of the Village of Osceola Hills, followed another vehicle into the parking lot of Dunkin’ Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza “after an alleged road rage incident,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He used his vehicle to block the woman’s car and approached the driver’s side window.

She rolled her window down a few inches and Inglima “reached through the window and slapped her on the right side of the face with an open hand,” the report said.

The woman got out of the vehicle to confront Inglima, who is a native of Sicily, Italy. He struck the woman with his fist in her upper chest area and scratched her neck. The woman hit Inglima and he grabbed her arms to keep her from hitting him again. Inglima’s wife got out of the vehicle and separated her husband from the woman.

The woman’s grandmother and a Dunkin’ Donuts manager witnessed the attack and provided statements to law enforcement.

Inglima, who with his wife purchased their home at 4148 Vapor Court in 2016 for $392,500, was arrested on a felony battery charge. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $25,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Supervisors don’t want Community Watch reporting deed compliance violations

Community Development District 5 supervisors want to keep Community Watch out of reporting deed compliance violations.
Read more
Health

DeSantis drops COVID-19 vaccination age to 50 as two more local residents die

On the day when Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the eligibility age for COVID-19 vaccines will drop to 50 on Monday, two more local residents lost their battle with the virus and Florida reported an increase of more than 5,000 cases.
Read more
News

Villager to negotiate for private boat dock at $1.4 million home

Villager has won the right to negotiate with Community Development District 8 legal counsel for a private boat dock at his $1.4 million home at Lake Miona.
Read more
News

Official argues that splitting off PWAC doesn’t make sense for Villagers

An official is arguing that splitting off the Project Wide Advisory Committee and forming a second body south of State Road 44 doesn’t make sense.
Read more
News

Complaint from Hortensia Villas residents resurrects debate over trimming of palm trees

Residents of the Hortensia Villas are not happy with the landscaping at the entrance to their community and unkempt palm trees.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police arrest man who blocked traffic with ‘road closed’ sign

Lady Lake police arrested a homeless man who blocked traffic with a “road closed” sign.
Read more
Crime

New York parolee sought by U.S. Marshals tasered by deputies in Lady Lake

A New York parolee sought by U.S. Marshals was tasered when he was taken into custody at a home in rural Lady Lake.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more