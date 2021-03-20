Saturday, March 20, 2021
The Villages
CDD 8 supervisor sees potential bargaining chip in possible PWAC split

Meta Minton

Sal Torname

A Community Development District 8 supervisor believes the potential split of the Project Wide Advisory Committee could be a chance for the members to bargain for a better deal.

CDD 8 Supervisor Sal Torname suggested taking advantage of the opportunity to seek a better deal if PWAC moves ahead with creating PWAC II for newer CDDs south of State Road 44. Earlier this month, PWAC decided to hold off on forming PWAC II until 2022, but members generally agreed that it was a good idea to create the second body.

Torname echoed concerns aired by Community Development District 5 Supervisor Reed Panos about the wisdom of spinning off PWAC II.

“What is the benefit to us?” Torname asked his fellow CDD 8 board members at Friday’s meeting at Savannah Center. “I don’t see Districts 5 through 11 getting anything out of this.”

Budget Director Barbara Kays has given presentations about the potential benefits of former PWAC II to all of the impacted CDD boards. You can see her full presentation at this link: PW-South_of_SR44_March_2021_presentation_-_agenda

Torname had a different take on the situation. He suggested that it was time to negotiate a better deal for PWAC through its parent organization, the Sumter Landing Community Development District.

“Maybe we can change the advisory nature of the board to a decision-making one,” Torname said.

All existing members of PWAC must agree to the arrangement in order for it to be split. CDD 7 has already made known its dissatisfaction with PWAC and hired new legal counsel.

“This only works if all the districts agree to it. If one doesn’t agree, it doesn’t happen,” said Deputy District Manager Kenny Blocker.

