Officials join Villagers in expressing concern about ambulance shortage

Local officials have weighed in on the Sumter County ambulance shortage which has left some Villagers in agonizing situations.

“When you hear of an ambulance taking up to an hour to arrive, it sure is concerning,” said Community Development District 8 Supervisor Phil Walker.

Villager Steve Eikenberry witnessed a 25-minute wait for an ambulance after he and other pickleballers called 911 when a player passed out at the Hacienda courts.

“After the guy was transported I asked the captain how it took so long to respond. He said a perfect storm, where they had four calls at the same time and had to prioritize the emergencies. I asked why they didn’t call another county to respond, and he didn’t answer adequately,” Eikenberry said.

Fortunately, the man who passed out recovered, but needed a pacemaker.

The ambulance service is known as “Sumter County EMS, Operated by American Medical Response” and is a completely separate entity from The Villages Public Safety Department.

Villager Jim Christie witnessed a long delay when an ambulance was called from a distant location.

“On Monday of this week, my sister-in-law had her second COVID-19 shot. Wednesday, she apparently had a bad reaction to the shot and her blood pressure dropped so low that she passed out and fell hard on the tile floor of the bathroom,” he said.

The Villages Public Safety Department paramedics quickly arrived on the scene.

“Let me say here that the paramedics were great, arriving within just minutes and doing what they could while we waited for an ambulance. The paramedics called for an ambulance, of course, but said the closest one would have to come from Dade City from down toward Tampa way. It took well over an hour for the ambulance to arrive here at her house in The Villages,” Christie said.

After getting her to the Leesburg hospital, Christie’s sister-in-law had to wait on the ambulance gurney for hours in the hall of the ER. After finally getting tests and treatments, it turned out that she had broken several vertebrae but they still don’t know the reason for her blood pressure dropping so low.

CDD 8 Supervisor Duane Johnson said he is concerned when he hears such a story. He said its time for Sumter County to take a hard line with American Medical Response.

“If they are not living up to the terms of their contract, maybe it should be declared null and void,” he said.

The public safety department continues to earn high marks for residents for the care and compassion being shown in such agonizing situations.

Deputy District Manager Kenny Blocker said the public safety department is always ready to lend a hand. The public safety department generally arrives within four and a half minutes.

“We are certainly on the scene and ready to help,” Blocker said.