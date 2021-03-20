Saturday, March 20, 2021
58.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Tennessee man in rented Jeep arrested for driving without license

Meta Minton

Robert Haley

A Tennessee man in a rented Jeep was arrested for driving without a license.

Robert Haley, 41, of Memphis was at the wheel of a black Jeep Wrangler on Thursday morning eastbound on County Road 470 at Lake Panasoffkee when he was pulled over for not having a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He pointed out that the vehicle had a tag in the rear window, due to it being a rental vehicle.

A check revealed his driver’s license had been suspended. He told the deputy that when when he “was younger he made some mistakes and he has not had a license since,” the deputy wrote in the report.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

Related Articles

News

Officials join Villagers in expressing concern about ambulance shortage

Local officials have weighed in on the Sumter County ambulance shortage which has left some Villagers in agonizing situations.
Read more
Health

Florida tops daunting milestone in number of COVID-19 cases across state

Florida surpassed 2 million cumulative cases of the COVID-19 virus on Saturday as more than 5,100 new cases were reported across the Sunshine State.
Read more
News

CDD 8 supervisor sees potential bargaining chip in possible PWAC split

A Community Development District 8 supervisor believes the potential split of the Project Wide Advisory Committee could be a chance for the members to bargain for a better deal.
Read more
Crime

Villager who drank ‘copious amounts of alcohol’ jailed in attack on woman

A Villager who drank “copious amounts of alcohol” was jailed in an alleged attack on a woman.
Read more
News

Snowbird author with varied background enjoys writing medical suspense thrillers

Part-time Villager Dr. Keith Wilson enjoys writing medical suspense thrillers. Villages-News.com’s John Prince has the story.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake woman who allegedly stole lottery tickets jailed without bond

A Lady Lake woman who allegedly stole lottery tickets has been jailed without bond.
Read more
News

Villages Parrot Head Club hosting upcoming blood drive at polo fields

Members of The Villages Parrot Head Club are seeking donors to participate in the upcoming “Parrotise” blood drive.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more