Tennessee man in rented Jeep arrested for driving without license

A Tennessee man in a rented Jeep was arrested for driving without a license.

Robert Haley, 41, of Memphis was at the wheel of a black Jeep Wrangler on Thursday morning eastbound on County Road 470 at Lake Panasoffkee when he was pulled over for not having a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He pointed out that the vehicle had a tag in the rear window, due to it being a rental vehicle.

A check revealed his driver’s license had been suspended. He told the deputy that when when he “was younger he made some mistakes and he has not had a license since,” the deputy wrote in the report.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.