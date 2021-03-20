Saturday, March 20, 2021
The Villages
Crime

Villager who drank ‘copious amounts of alcohol’ jailed in attack on woman

Meta Minton

David Dikomeit

A Villager who drank “copious amounts of alcohol” was jailed in an alleged attack on a woman.

David Dikomeit, 60, was arrested on a charge of battery Friday morning at his home in the Village of Glenbrook.

He had been “complaining about something” when a woman seated at the kitchen table confronted him and made him “more agitated,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Another woman asked him why he was upset, he replied, “Shut up, bitch.” The Brooklyn native then pushed her into a wall and she fell to the ground in the foyer area of the home.

They told deputies that Dikomeit had consumed “copious amounts of alcohol.”

The woman who had been knocked to the ground declined medical care, but EMS personnel who arrived on the scene treated Dikomet after he complained of gout and leg pain.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Dikomeit served time in jail last year on another battery charge.

