Official wants lights added to sign at Hillsborough swimming pool

An official wants lights added to the sign at Hillsborough swimming pool.

Community Development District 10 Supervisor Steve Bova said heavy traffic on Hillsborough Trail is creating a potentially dangerous situation on the roadway near the swimming pool and postal station. He said the sign can be difficult to see at night and said he believes lighting the sign could enhance safety.

The request will go before the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which will hold a budget workshop at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 at Savannah Center. PWAC is responsible for reviewing the Project Wide Fund, Sumter Landing Amenity Division Fund (amenities south of County Road 466) and the fitness fund. The budget workshop is open to residents who might want to suggest ideas to PWAC.