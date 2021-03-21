Town squares fully reopened with barricades down and no crowd limit

Town squares in The Villages have fully reopened. The barricades are down and there are no crowd limits.

Huge crowds have been reported at Spanish Springs Town Square, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and Brownwood Paddock Square.

It’s been a little over a year since the squares were shut down due to fears about the spread of the Coronavirus.

The squares reopened in October with barricades and a ticketing system aimed at keeping the crowds under control. Happy hour was eliminated, but has since been reintroduced from 5 to 6 p.m.

Masks are “requested” during nightly entertainment at the squares, but masks are generally few and far between.

The Easter season is nearing and usually brings a peak in the number of visitors to The Villages. Crowds at the squares will likely grow over the next few weeks.

Will you be returning to the squares? Are you already there? Tell us what you think at [email protected].