There will be a parade followed by a rally to celebrate the state championship win by the Wildwood Middle High School boys’ basketball team.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

The parade will be short, starting near the elementary school and traveling down Huey Street to the middle high sSchool, into the bus loop and ending at the gymnasium. People will be observing the parade and honoring the players all along Huey Street, and are welcome to attend the rally in the gymnasium.