Lady Lake to hold annual tree raffle in honor of Arbor Day

In honor of the April 30 National Arbor Day celebration, the Town of Lady Lake is sponsoring a tree raffle. There will be 25 names drawn and each will receive a $200 gift certificate toward the purchase of plant material at Fairfield Farms Nurseries in Oxford.

This raffle is available to Lady Lake residents only (those residing within town limits); limit one entry per household. If your name is selected, you will be able to choose from a variety of plants or trees at the nursery. You will need to pick up and plant your own trees and plants or make arrangements to have it done for you.

Tree raffle tickets must be turned in to the Town of Lady Lake Clerk’s Office at 409 Fennell Blvd. no later than 6 p.m. Monday, April 26.

The drawing will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 3 in the Town Hall Commission Chambers located at 409 Fennell Blvd. You do not have to be present to win; all winners will be notified per the contact information provided.

